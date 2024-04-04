CNN —

Following the upcoming presidential election, former President Bill Clinton will release a memoir about his life after serving two terms in office.

The book, titled “Citizen: My Life After the White House,” is expected to be released on November 19, according to Reagan Arthur, Knopf executive vice president and publisher.

“CITIZEN is the story of my twenty-three-plus years since leaving the White House, told largely through the stories of other people who changed my life as I tried to help change theirs, of those who supported me, including those I loved and lost, and of the mistakes I made along the way,” Clinton said in the press release announcing the memoir.

The announcement comes after Clinton joined President Joe Biden along with former President Barack Obama at a New York City fundraiser last week where he issued a stark warning about the threat former President Donald Trump would pose if reelected.

The publisher said that Clinton will touch on “crucial events of the 21st century,” including the Iraq War, the Haiti earthquake, culture wars, the elections of 2008 and 2016 and the January 6, 2021, insurrection, as well as discussing political moments involving his wife, Hillary Clinton.

“Clinton also weighs in on the unprecedented challenges brought on by a global pandemic, ongoing inequality, a steadily warming planet, and authoritarian forces dedicated to weakening democracy at home and across the globe,” the press release says.

Clinton’s book “My Life,” published in 2004, detailed his journey from Arkansas to the White House, and it sold more than 400,000 copies on the first day it was available.

Former presidents and first ladies have gone on to sell millions of copies of their books and memoirs. Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming” sold more than 2 million units in all formats and editions in the US and Canada during the first 15 days of its publication, and Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold more than 3.3 million units across all formats and editions in the US and Canada during its first month of publication, according to Penguin Random House. According to Simon & Schuster, Hillary Clinton’s “What Happened” sold more than 300,000 copies in all formats.