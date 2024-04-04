CNN —

“Finding Your Roots” has found another celebrity connection.

Michael Douglas discovered on a recent episode of the PBS series that he is the “DNA cousin” of actress Scarlett Johansson.

“Are you kidding?” Douglas replied when host Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed the connection. “Oh, that’s amazing. All right. This is cool. This is so cool.”

Using professional genealogists, Douglas and Johansson were found to “share identical stretches of DNA on four different chromosomes” which “appear on Scarlett’s maternal lines, which stretch back to Jewish communities in Eastern Europe.”

Douglas went on to say, “That’s incredible.”

He added: “I look forward to seeing Scarlett next time.”

Since 2012, “Finding Your Roots” has unearthed incredible connections. In one episode, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton learned they were genetic cousins and Kerry Washington received life-changing news that she was conceived through a sperm donor.

“Finding Your Roots” with Henry Louis Gates Jr. airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.