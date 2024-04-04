April 5, 2024

Today on CNN 10, more than 200 notable artists including Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers are speaking out against artificial intelligence-related threats in the music industry, how the weather and location impacts the viewing quality of the much anticipated solar eclipse. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Where is the world’s largest creator of microchips located?

2. In Banana Ball, what happens when a fan catches a foul ball?

3. California raised its minimum wage for fast food workers to how much?

4. Colorado voters mandated that what animal be reintroduced into the wild?

5. What upcoming celestial event can damage your eyes without proper protection?

6. What is the main ingredient in chocolate?

7. UNICEF predicts that half the world’s population will have a shortage of what essential resource in 2025?

8. How many years before the next solar eclipse in the United States?

9. AI helped which English rock band record their last song using John Lennon’s voice?

10. On March 26th, a major bridge collapsed when it was struck by a cargo ship in which American city?

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10