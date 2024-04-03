👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The drawbacks of an erratic work schedule are pretty clear: you’re tired and you miss out on spending time with family and friends. But new research suggests that there could be more serious long-term consequences — including poor sleep, decreased mental function and depression.

5 things

Disney CEO Bob Iger attends an Oscars luncheon in February in Beverly Hills, California.
JC Olivera/Getty Images

1️⃣ Disney battle: The entertainment giant and CEO Bob Iger prevailed in a high-profile fight against activist investors who sought to win seats on the company’s board of directors.

2️⃣ Trump trial: A judge denied former President Donald Trump’s motion to delay his New York hush money trial. ➕ Two investors pleaded guilty in an insider trading scheme linked to the Trump Media deal. 📹 Video: Tech expert weighs in on Truth Social

3️⃣ Taiwan earthquake: Rescuers scrambled to free dozens of people trapped in highway tunnels after the island’s strongest quake in 25 years. At least nine were killed and 900 injured. ➕ It’s a stark reminder of risks to the chip industry. 📹 Dashcam video shows landslide

4️⃣ CNN investigates: A week after the Key Bridge tragedy, civil engineers are pointing to a bridge near Baltimore’s harbor that may be vulnerable to a ship collision. ➕ The city’s economy was humming before the tragedy.

5️⃣ Egg prices: They have been steadily rising for months, and your omelette could become even more expensive as poultry farms deal with an outbreak of bird flu.

Watch this

👀 Dramatic rescue: A helicopter team saved a man clinging to the side of a cliff in California’s Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

$2.6 million

❗That’s how much one of the world’s earliest known books is expected to fetch at auction. The Christian liturgical book was written on papyrus in Egypt.

Quotable

🏀 Going pro: LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese announced that she’s leaving school to play in the WNBA.

Quiz time

shutterstock_editorial_5885917bh.jpg
Warner Bros/Village Roadshow Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

A fifth “Matrix” movie is in the works. When was the first one released?
A. 1995
B. 1999
C. 2003
D. 2007
Good vibes

﻿A Senegalese restaurant in New Orleans and a West Texas barbecue joint are among the finalists for James Beard Awards. Who’s hungry?

🧠 Quiz answer: B. “The Matrix” premiered in 1999 and stars Keanu Reeves as a computer hacker.
