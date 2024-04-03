CNN —

More than a billion dollars – the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot – is up for grabs Wednesday, after Monday’s Powerball drawing yielded no grand prize winners.

The estimated $1.09 billion in play Wednesday jumped from $1 billion after no tickets matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing. It’s the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot, placing it just below the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was won in New Jersey last Tuesday.

A jackpot winner in Monday’s drawing can choose to receive the money in annuitized payments or take a lump sum estimated at $527.3 million.

Although no one won the jackpot on Monday, six players scored $1 million prizes in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia. More than 2 million others won prizes at lower award tiers, according to the lottery.

Powerball’s grand prize was last won in January, when a ticket in Michigan scored a $842.4 million jackpot. Since then, 39 consecutive drawings have taken place without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

The largest Powerball jackpot – and the largest US lottery prize – ever won was $2.04 billion by a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.

Ranking second through fourth are $1.765 billion (one ticket in California; 2023); $1.586 billion (three tickets, 2016); and $1.08 billion (one ticket in California, 2023).

Winning the Powerball jackpot means a ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida.