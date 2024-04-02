CNN —

Travis Kelce’s connection to music goes beyond his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is bringing his Kelce Jam music festival back to the city in May.

“Kansas City, Kelce Jam is back baby! I’m excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food, and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City,” Kelce announced on Tuesday.

Presented by Jim Beam, the event comes after Kelce’s third Super Bowl win, and will feature performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2Chainz and DJ Irie among others.

Last year’s sold-out event included Kelce’s viral spike of (a replica of) the Lombardi trophy and an on-stage performance alongside Machine Gun Kelly.

This year it will be held on Saturday, May 18th at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, KS, and it will include local restaurant pop-ups and interactive activations.

General ticket prices begin at $49.99 while VIP tickets start at $249.99. Attendees can register online at KelceJam.com ahead of Friday’s ticket pre-sale.

The fest is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to midnight and is expected to attract 20,000 fans. For those who cannot attend in person, it will be livestreamed across Travis Kelce’s and Kelce Jam’s social media channels.

The planned seven-hour music fest is a continuation of the celebration of Kelce and his Chiefs winning this year’s Super Bowl, their third win since 2020 and their second in two years.