Angie Harmon is mourning the loss of her dog Oliver who she says was killed by a driver during a grocery delivery.

The actress best known for her roles in “Law & Order” and “Rizzoli & Isles” posted on her verified Instagram account that she and her family “are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.”

According to Harmon, over the Easter weekend a man delivering groceries ordered via Instacart shot and killed the beloved family pet.

“He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog,” Harmon wrote in the caption on a collection of photos and a video of the dog. “Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded.”

The driver was not directly identified by Harmon nor the police.

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform,” Instacart said in a statement to CNN. “We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”

With regard to the shooter, Harmon wrote that local police “let him go” as the driver claimed “self defense.”

“He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn,” she wrote in her social media post.

In a statement to CNN, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they responded Saturday to a local residence to a report of a dog that had been shot.

“The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods,” the statement read. “The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack.”

CMPD’s Animal Care and Control also responded to the incident and police added that “no criminal charges have been filed in relation to this incident, and CMPD is not currently seeking any additional parties.”

Harmon also posted an Instagram Story about the dog also known as “Ollie.”

“To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You’ve not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you’ve also traumatized us beyond measure,” she wrote. “The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I’m devastated that I didn’t get to say goodbye to him.”