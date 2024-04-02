Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots the ball over Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers during the first half in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 1, 2024, in Albany, New York.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Monday night’s Elite Eight showdown between Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes and Angel Reese’s LSU Tigers set the all-time ratings record for a women’s college basketball game, according to ESPN.

More than 12 million people tuned in to watch the much-hyped rematch of 2023’s national championship game, which saw Iowa avenge last year’s loss and advance to its second straight Final Four.

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates on the court after defeating the LSU Tigers during the Elite Eight round of the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament held at MVP Arena.
Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos/Getty Images

ESPN also boasted that Monday’s audience of 12.3 million made it the “most-watched college basketball game EVER on ESPN platforms.”