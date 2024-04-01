CNN —

A wide-reaching storm system is moving across the country, bringing the threat of severe storms, flooding and snow across parts of the Central and Eastern US, from Texas to Virginia.

The potential for damaging weather ramps up on Monday, where there are over 50 million people that could see some threat of severe storms including Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Here’s how the threats will play out over the next few days.

Monday: Enhanced risk of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes

The main area of interest on Monday stretches from northeastern Texas to western Indiana, where the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has an enhanced risk for severe storms, or a level 3 of 5, in place.

Dallas, Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Springfield and St. Louis are among the cities in the enhanced risk zone, where the main threats are tornadoes (some could be EF2+), large to very-large hail (greater than 2 inches in diameter) and damaging wind gusts.

”The severe threat will peak afternoon/evening in the southern Plains with the greatest threat for the Ohio Valley vicinity being the evening/overnight period,” warns the SPC.

A slight risk for severe storms, or a level 2 of 5, spreads from central Texas to western West Virginia, including San Antonio, Indianapolis, Austin, Kansas City and Cincinnati.

A marginal risk for severe storms, or a level 1 of 5, spreads from Texas to eastern Virginia, including Amarillo, Shreveport, Richmond, and Columbus, Ohio. The main threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts, but a chance of a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Research shows nighttime tornadoes are more than twice as deadly as tornadoes that occur in the daylight. Tornadoes are difficult to spot in the darkness, but the biggest reason is because people are sleeping.

Flood watches are in effect for over 8 million people from eastern Indiana to western Maryland beginning Monday morning and lasting into late Tuesday. Rainfall of 1-4 inches is possible, with isolated totals potentially reaching 5 inches.

Parts of the Northern Plains could see more snowfall Monday, while the Upper Midwest could see a wintry mix on Monday.

Tuesday: Severe storm system shifts east

An enhanced risk for severe storms spreads from northern Alabama to southern Ohio, including Nashville, Louisville and Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky.

The main threats are large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes - similar to the dangers in the areas facing slight risks for severe storms, which spreads from central Mississippi to central Ohio and includes Cincinnati, Birmingham, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Cities in the level 1 of 5 threat for Tuesday include Jackson, Mobile, Memphis, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Baltimore and Richmond. Baltimore is still recovering from the Key Bridge collapse.

Across the northern end of the storm, temperatures are cold enough for a possibility of a wintry mix and even some April snowfall. Parts of the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest could see a wintry mix on Monday before the threat of winter weather shifts to the Great Lakes and interior Northeast as early as Tuesday, lasting into Thursday.

Cities like Chicago could even see a few flakes, but little accumulation of snowfall is expected. The highest snowfall totals are expected across the parts of northern Michigan and higher elevations of the interior Northeast like the Green, White and Adirondack Mountains.

The major cities across the Northeast are currently forecast to only see rainfall.