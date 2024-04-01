CNN —

An individual in a vehicle attempted to gain entry to the Atlanta FBI field office, according to an FBI Atlanta spokesperson.

The incident happened a little after noon, according to FBI Atlanta spokeswoman Jenna Sellitto.

The suspect, who has not been named, got out of the vehicle on foot, was arrested and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The vehicle is currently being cleared by a bomb squad, according to Tony Thomas, an FBI Atlanta spokesperson.

No FBI personnel were hurt in the incident, according to Thomas.

The FBI is opening a case into the incident and told CNN there is currently no clear motive.

