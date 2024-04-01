rfk jr
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. says Biden is bigger threat to democracy than Trump
02:46 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
rfk jr
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. says Biden is bigger threat to democracy than Trump
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RFK Jr. still ebof vpx
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. responds to family members voicing disapproval of his run
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Voting booths are seen at Glass Elementary School's polling station in Eagle Pass, Texas, on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Despite racial messages, some Black and Latino voters are backing Trump. Here's why
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
matt gaetz michael smerconish intv split
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Matt Gaetz defends Trump over Ukraine scandal
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bob good manu raju
Video Ad Feedback
Hard-right GOP leader is under attack by some in his own party. Hear why
04:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Lawler Bash SPLIT SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
GOP Rep. Lawler 'confident' House will vote on Ukraine funding
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mark Esper and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump defense secretary explains why he could end up voting for Biden
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tim Walberg vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
033124 Rep. Lawler SOTU vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Bash asks GOP lawmaker if Republicans are on the wrong side of IVF debate. Hear his response
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Biden Trump SPLIT 020124
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posted this controversial picture on social media. Hear how Biden responded
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trans pride flags flutter in the wind at a gathering to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, 2017 at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California. International Transgender Day of Visibility is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
White House responds to GOP criticizing Biden over Transgender Day of Visibilty
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR 10 Box Guests
Video Ad Feedback
Smerconish: 'A mistake' to ignore or disrespect Trump and his supporters
05:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR RFK & VP
Video Ad Feedback
Can RFK Jr. get on nationwide ballots before November?
06:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yusef salaam donald trump split
Video Ad Feedback
Exonerated 'Central Park 5' member on how Trump terrorized him
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From left, Former president Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
Video Ad Feedback
'It's smart': Republican pollster reacts to new Biden ad that uses Trump's words
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AZ rancher flores pkg vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Why this frustrated rancher left the Democratic Party
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued Monday that President Joe Biden is a greater threat to democracy than former President Trump because Kennedy was blocked on social media platforms during the Biden administration, which he labeled as an effort to “censor political speech” and undermine the First Amendment.

Kennedy said on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” that while he believes Biden and Trump are both ill-suited to be reelected in November, he does not believe rhetoric suggesting either candidate would “destroy democracy.

He added that if he had to label one a greater threat to democracy than the other, he’d choose Biden because he feels the president has been “weaponizing the federal agencies” against his opponents.

“I can make the argument that President Biden is the much worse threat to democracy, and the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history – the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent,” he said.

“He’s weaponizing the federal agencies. Those are really critical threats,” he added.

Kennedy pointed to his removal from social media platforms, which he attributes to pressure from the Biden administration, as evidence of the president’s efforts to censor political speech.

The independent candidate acknowledged that Trump’s attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election “clearly is a threat to democracy,” but maintained his belief that Biden is the greater threat.

“I think that is a threat to democracy, (Trump) overthrowing — trying to overthrow the election clearly is threat to democracy,” Kennedy said. “But the question was, who is a worse threat to democracy? And what I would say is … I’m not going to answer that question. But I can argue that President Biden is because the First Amendment, Erin, is the most important.”

“I’m not going to defend President Trump on that, and it was appalling. And there’s many things that President Trump has done that that are appalling,” he added.

Kennedy went on to minimize the potential risks of questioning the integrity of elections, as he’s done in previous presidential elections, but said he feels it’s important for voters who believe the election was stolen to not be persecuted for their belief.

“People who say that the election is stolen… we shouldn’t make pariahs of those people. We shouldn’t demonize them. We shouldn’t vilify them. What we should be doing is saying, let’s all get together, Republicans and Democrats, and fix the election system,” he said.

Kennedy said during the interview he believes the 2000 presidential election was “stolen,” and cited a Rolling Stone article he wrote in 2006 in which he questioned whether the 2004 presidential election was stolen.

Kennedy, 70, initially launched his presidential campaign as a Democrat challenging Biden in the primary last year, before pivoting to run as an independent in October. Last month, he announced attorney Nicole Shanahan, 38, as his vice presidential nominee at a campaign rally in Oakland, California.

He has never held office but has inspired a small contingent of supporters drawn to his advocacy against public health mandates and the influence of money on decisions made by government and private corporations. Kennedy has attempted to distance himself from his previous anti-vaccine rhetoric since launching his campaign last year, but he continues to attack Covid-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic-era lockdowns at campaign events.

RFK Jr. still ebof vpx
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. reacts to family members speaking out against his White House bid
03:00 - Source: CNN

Responding to family’s rebukes

The son of former Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former Democratic President John F. Kennedy, Kennedy Jr. regularly uses his family’s legacy to bolster his campaign message – but several members of his family have criticized him for challenging Biden.

Kennedy called Biden “a 40-year friend to me and my family,” but said he’s not worried about running for president without his family’s support, adding he feels “loved by them” despite their political differences.

Kennedy’s comments come after members of his extended family, including some of his siblings, celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at the White House last month and shared their support for Biden in a social media post. Biden replied to one post from Kennedy’s sister, Kerry Kennedy: “From one proud Irish family to another — it was good to have you all back at the White House.”

And in a CNN interview last week, Kennedy’s sister Rory Kennedy said she’s concerned he’ll undermine Biden’s chances of defeating Trump.

Kennedy told Burnett on Monday that he grew up disagreeing with members of his family regularly and still loves his family members who support Biden for president.

“I have a big family, about 105 cousins on the last time we counted,” Kennedy said. “I have a big family. I don’t know anybody in America who’s got a family who agrees with him on everything.”

“I come from a family, from a milieu where we came home at night, and ate dinner with my father and he would orchestrate debates between us and we were – in the same way that his father did with him. And we could disagree on issues, and we could disagree with passion and information, but we still loved each other. And I love Rory. I love my family. I feel loved by them.”

Kennedy also noted some members of his family are supportive of his campaign, including his daughter-in-law Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, his campaign manager, and his first cousin Anthony Shriver, who he said also works for his campaign.

Kennedy also downplayed concerns about playing the role of spoiler, arguing he believes neither Biden nor Trump will advance policy goals he wants prioritized, such as the national debt and the reduction of the US defense budget.

“I don’t think either President Trump or President Biden are going to solve the debt crisis in this country, which is existential. I don’t think either of them are going to get us out of foreign wars, this addiction that we have to forever wars,” he said.

“The chance for me to actually change the nature of governance in this country, to restore democracy, to restore our nation’s moral authority abroad, give us a foreign policy that is not based on war or projecting military power abroad, but on projecting economic power and moral strength. The chances of that happening are too great and too important for me to give up this contest,” he added.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.