DEIR AL BALAH, GAZA - APRIL 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) Passports of the officials working at the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), who are killed, are seen after an Israeli attack on a vehicle belonging to WCK in Deir Al-Balah of Gaza on April 01, 2024. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst: 'Confusion' on Israeli side over aid workers killed in IDF strike in Gaza
01:36 - Source: CNN
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
DEIR AL BALAH, GAZA - APRIL 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) Passports of the officials working at the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), who are killed, are seen after an Israeli attack on a vehicle belonging to WCK in Deir Al-Balah of Gaza on April 01, 2024. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst: 'Confusion' on Israeli side over aid workers killed in IDF strike in Gaza
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Al-Shifa hospital IDF withdrawal vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See what's left of Al-Shifa hospital after Israeli siege
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
protests jerusalem bell vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GAZA MOM
Video Ad Feedback
'What else can we do?': Palestinian mother fights hunger with young children
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Al Jazeera IDF Kills 2 Gaza SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Israel admits killing 2 Palestinians and then burying them with a bulldozer after shocking video surfaces
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tim Walberg vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gaza aid karadsheh pkg1
Video Ad Feedback
She resigned from the State Department over US' Gaza response. This is what she thinks US should do
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gaza ceasefire vote
Video Ad Feedback
Watch UN security council vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Al-Shifa hosptial civilians trapped vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows civilians trapped inside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
al shifa hospital raid pkg 1
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli forces press ahead with Gaza hospital raid claiming Hamas activity
04:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper AOC sotu Israel Gaza
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks AOC if she believes Israel is intentionally trying to destroy Gaza. Hear her response
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
diamond pkg vpx 01
Video Ad Feedback
'It's not our call': Doctor fears for his Palestinian patients being sent back to Gaza
04:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
connelly kushner split
Video Ad Feedback
'Repugnant beyond imagining': Lawmaker reacts to Kushner's comments about Gaza
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jared kushner gaza property
Video Ad Feedback
Jared Kushner suggests Israel should move Palestinians out of Gaza and 'clean it up'
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Benjamin Netanyahu SOTU 031724 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu responds to question on why he's not allowing food trucks into Gaza
05:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GAZA
Video Ad Feedback
'Why did they come and target me?': American in Gaza demands answers for Israeli strike
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

At least five aid workers, including foreigners, from a team delivering food to starving civilians in Gaza have been killed in an Israeli military strike, according to non-profit group World Central Kitchen and authorities in the besieged enclave.

Australia confirmed one of its nationals was among those killed.

Videos obtained by CNN show the bodies of multiple people wearing World Central Kitchen vests following an airstrike in the central city of Deir Al-Balah. Passports from Britain, Poland and Australia are seen in the footage.

World Central Kitchen provides meals to disaster-struck regions and communities. It is one of the few aid organizations delivering desperately needed food in Gaza where 2.2 million people do not have enough to eat, and where aid agencies warn half of the population is on the brink of starvation and famine due to Israel’s throttling of aid and widespread destruction.

World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés confirmed the five deaths to CNN.

“Today @WCKitchen lost several of our sisters and brothers in an IDF air strike in Gaza,” Andrés wrote on Twitter. “I am heartbroken and grieving for their families and friends and our whole WCK family.”

“The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing. It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon,” he added.

“These are people…angels…I served alongside in Ukraine, Gaza, Turkey, Morocco, Bahamas, Indonesia. They are not faceless…they are not nameless.”

The IDF said it is “conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese identified the Australian victim as Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom on Tuesday.

“This is someone who volunteered in Australia to help people during the bushfires. This is someone who was volunteering overseas to provide aid through this charity for people who are suffering tremendous deprivation in Gaza,” Albanese said.

“Australia expects full accountability for the deaths of aid workers, which is completely unacceptable.”

He said the Australian government has already contacted the Israeli government directly, and that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade had requested a “call-in” from the Israeli ambassador to Australia.

Hamas condemned the attack in a statement on Tuesday, urging the international community and the United Nations to “take action.”

“This crime once again confirms that the occupation continues its policy of deliberate killing of innocent civilians, international relief teams, and humanitarian organizations, in its efforts to terrorize those working in them and prevent them from carrying out their humanitarian duties,” it said in the statement.

Andrés and his organization have made headlines in recent years for coordinating food relief for thousands of people after an earthquake devastated Haiti, Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, wildfires scorched Southern California, and a refugee crisis intensified on the Venezuelan border.

WCK has also provided food to war-stricken regions, including Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

In March, the non-profit led an initiative to ship 200 tons of food aid to Gaza – which it said was the first maritime shipment of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

The shipment included enough ingredients for 500,000 meals that World Central Kitchen planned to distribute in the strip, where hundreds of thousands people are on the brink of famine.