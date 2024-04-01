BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 1: Cannabis enthusiasts smoke joints legally at the Brandenburg Gate at shortly after midnight on April 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Germany's new cannabis law goes into effect today, bringing in a new era of legal cannabis consumption. Cannabis social clubs will also be allowed to grow their own marijuana beginning later this year.(Photo by Michele Tantussi/Getty Images)
Cannabis smokers gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to celebrate legalization.
Michele Tantussi/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Crowds gathered in Germany overnight to celebrate the legalization of cannabis starting from Monday.

There was music and dancing at the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin, where attendees waved placards and blew clouds of smoke into the air.

One person could be seen cycling through the crowd dragging an artwork of a giant cannabis leaf on a trailer behind their bike, while another ceremoniously rolled a joint in front of television cameras.

01 April 2024, Berlin: People smoke joints on Warschauer BrÃ¼cke in Berlin-Friedrichshain. From April 1, adults aged 18 and over will be allowed to possess 25 grams of cannabis in public spaces. In private areas, up to 50 grams of home-grown cannabis will be permitted. Three plants may be grown privately. Cannabis clubs for joint cultivation will then be possible from July 1. Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa (Photo by Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Adults can now cultivate up to three cannabis plants for private consumption.
Fabian Sommer/picture alliance/Getty Images

Last month, Germany’s lower house of parliament voted to legalize cannabis for limited recreational use following a controversial national debate about the pros and cons of allowing easier access to the drug.

Health minister Karl Lauterbach hailed the move in a post on X on Monday.

“Cannabis use already existed yesterday, but it’s increasing. Now it’s exiting the taboo zone,” he wrote.

“This is better for real addiction help, prevention for children and young people and for combating the black market, for which there will soon be an alternative.”

The new rules mean adults can possess small amounts for personal use but the drug remains banned for under 18s.

A participant holds a lit joint during the annual Hemp Parade on August 12, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
A participant holds a lit joint during the annual Hemp Parade on August 12, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Related article Germany legalizes recreational cannabis use

Under the new legislation, put forward by Germany’s ruling coalition party, adults can cultivate up to three plants for private consumption and be allowed to possess 50g at one time at home, and 25g in public, starting from April 1.

From July 1, cannabis will be available in licensed not-for-profit clubs with no more than 500 members – all of whom would have to be adults. Only club members would be allowed to consume their output.

The German government said that cannabis would remain illegal for minors and highly restricted for young adults, adding that consuming the drug near schools and playgrounds would be illegal.

The move makes Germany the third country in Europe – after Malta and Luxembourg – to legalize the drug for recreational use, removing cannabis from the official list of banned substances.

The Netherlands bans possession of drugs but some municipalities permit them to be sold in coffee shops under its so-called policy of toleration.

In other countries, like Australia and the US, rules vary in different localities.