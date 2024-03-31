Start your week smart: Pope at Easter Mass, bridge recovery, AT&T data leak, no Ukrainian election, Indianapolis shooting

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
4 minute read
Published 8:58 AM EDT, Sun March 31, 2024
<p>Pope Francis presides over Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square. This follows the cancelation of some of his appearances due to health issues. CNN's Vatican Correspondent Christopher Lamb reports.</p><p><br /></p>
CNN  — 

The Easter Bunny’s wallet is a lot lighter this morning. Retail chocolate prices rose nearly 12% across all of 2023, in large part because the price of cocoa — a key ingredient for chocolate — has spiked. Let’s hope Hoppy has a good 401(k) plan.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Pope Francis called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in his traditional Easter message delivered following renewed concerns over the health of the 87-year-old pontiff. Tens of thousands gathered at St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on the most important day in the Christian calendar.
• Crews are working to remove the first portion of Baltimore bridge wreckage — the starting point in a complicated and extensive cleanup process. Reopening the Port of Baltimore could take weeks, officials said.
AT&T launched an investigation into the source of a data leak that includes personal information of 73 million current and former customers. The company said the data was “released on the dark web” about two weeks ago.
• In another world, Ukraine would be voting today. But with Russian forces still inside the country and millions of Ukrainians displaced from their homes, fighting on the frontlines or living overseas, there is no election in sight.
• At least seven children between the ages of 12 and 17 were wounded in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis, where a large group was gathered, police said.

The week ahead

Monday
On this day 24 years ago, Google announced its new Mentalplex Technology — a proprietary system that reads your mind when you want to search for something. It was the first of many April Fools’ Day pranks pulled off by the search giant. Other notable corporate hoaxes include Taco Bell purchasing the Liberty Bell and renaming it the “Taco Liberty Bell” and Burger King introducing the Left-Handed Whopper. Bottom line: don’t believe everything that arrives in your inbox.

Tuesday
Presidential primary season continues with voters in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin heading to the polls.

Thursday
The clock runs out for Donald Trump to post a reduced $175 million bond as he appeals the civil fraud judgment against him in New York. Trump — along with his adult sons and his company — was fined more than $464 million, including interest, after Judge Arthur Engoron found the former president and his co-defendants fraudulently inflated the value of his assets. An appeals court lowered that amount in March.

And did you know that April 4 is International Carrot Day? Neither did we!

Friday
We cap the week with the employment report for March. The US economy has seen 38 consecutive months of job growth through February (the fifth-longest period of employment expansion on record), and the nation’s unemployment rate has been below 4% for 25 straight months — the longest stretch in more than 50 years.

One Thing: What Tennessee can tell us
In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Van Jones explains what one-party rule in Tennessee can tell us about America’s extreme political landscape. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is mangled after the Dali container ship crashed into it in Baltimore on Tuesday, March 26.
Julia Nikhinson/Reuters
Law enforcement officers stand guard near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/25/europe/russia-moscow-concert-attack-suspects-court-intl/index.html" target="_blank">terrorist attack in Moscow</a> on Friday, March 22. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the massacre, which saw armed assailants storm the complex, killing at least 139 people. Nearly a dozen people have been detained in connection with the attack, according to authorities.
Yulia Morozova/Reuters
From left, US Reps. Tim Burchett, Warren Davidson, Eli Crane, Matt Rosendale, Andy Biggs and Bob Good, members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, attend a news conference about a government spending bill they opposed on Friday, March 22. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/22/politics/federal-government-shutdown-march-friday/index.html" target="_blank">The Senate passed a government funding package</a> early Saturday morning, averting a partial shutdown and ending a lengthy fight that has loomed over both sides of Capitol Hill for months.
Kent Nishimura/The New York Times/Redux
Oakland University's Jack Gohlke shoots a 3-pointer during his team's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/23/sport/jack-gohlke-oakland-kentucky-march-madness-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">NCAA Tournament win over Kentucky</a> on Thursday, March 21. Gohlke hit 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points as the 14th-seeded Golden Grizzlies upset the 3-seeded Wildcats 80-76.
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Lambs enjoy the spring weather near Ashford, England, on Sunday, March 24.
Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images
A Civil Defense worker carries a girl who was rescued from the rubble of her house, which was destroyed by <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/25/climate/brazil-flooding-landslide-climate-intl/index.html" target="_blank">heavy rains</a> in Petrópolis, Brazil, on Saturday, March 23.
Pablo Porciuncula/AFP/Getty Images
US Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Joe Biden after a speech in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday, March 26. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/26/politics/joe-biden-kamala-harris-north-carolina/index.html" target="_blank">The rare joint appearance</a> highlighted the emphasis that the duo will place on health care, which they believe is a winning issue for them ahead of November's election.
Matt Kelley/AP
People in Cairo's El Matareya break their Ramadan fast together on Monday, March 25.
Amr Nabil/AP
Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer toward Russian positions near Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Friday, March 22.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
American figure skater Ilia Malinin poses with his gold medal after winning his first world title on Saturday, March 23. The teenage prodigy landed a quadruple axel during his free skate, and the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/24/sport/ilia-malinin-wins-first-world-title-figure-skating-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">record-breaking score</a> propelled him to victory.
Jurij Kodrun/International Skating Union/Getty Images
Women are smeared with colored powder as they celebrate Holi, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/07/world/holi-2023-celebration-photos-cec/index.html" target="_blank">the Hindu festival of love, color and spring</a>, in Kolkata, India, on Monday, March 25.
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images
A surfer warms up at sunrise before a professional event in Bells Beach, Australia, on Wednesday, March 27.
Morgan Hancock/Getty Images
People in Moscow gather at a makeshift memorial outside the Crocus City Hall concert venue on Saturday, March 23, to remember those who were killed in a terrorist attack there the day before.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
A home of musician Sean "Diddy" Combs is searched by federal law enforcement agents in Los Angeles on Monday, March 25. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/26/entertainment/sean-diddy-combs-home-raids-investigation-tuesday/index.html" target="_blank">Authorities searched two of Combs' homes on Monday</a> because he is a target of a federal investigation carried out by a Department of Homeland Security team that handles human trafficking crimes, according to a senior federal law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. The investigation stems from many of the same sexual assault allegations put forth in several civil lawsuits against Combs, according to a second law enforcement source familiar with Monday's searches. Combs has previously denied those allegations. Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Combs, said Combs was "never detained" during the searches "but spoke to and cooperated with authorities." He said "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
Brazilian footballer Vinícius Jr. breaks down in tears Monday, March 25, as he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/26/sport/vinicius-jr-racism-press-conference-tears-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">speaks about his experience with racist abuse in Spain</a>. The Real Madrid star has been subjected to racism from fans of opposing teams on multiple occasions, and he said that he has struggled to remain positive and motivated toward soccer as a result of the abuse.
Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
An aircraft airdrops humanitarian aid over northern Gaza on Sunday, March 24. Israel's severe restrictions on aid entering Gaza have drained essential supplies, condemning the entire population of more than 2.2 million people to the risk of famine, according to a UN-backed report.
Tsafrir Abayov/AP
Former US President Donald Trump appears in court for a pre-trial hearing in New York on Monday, March 25. Trump's historic criminal trial in the New York hush money case against him <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/25/politics/takeaways-trump-legal-drama-hush-money-trial-fraud-bond/index.html" target="_blank">will begin with jury selection on April 15</a>, Judge Juan Merchan said Monday. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from reimbursements to Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, for hush money payments he made before the 2016 election to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about an alleged affair with Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Migrant children sit around a fire along the bank of the Rio Grande river on Saturday, March 23, as they wait with their families to surrender to immigration authorities in Texas.
Adrees Latif/Reuters
West Virginia guard Lauren Fields tries to steal the ball from Iowa guard Caitlin Clark during an NCAA Tournament game on Monday, March 25. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/25/sport/iowa-womens-basketball-ncaa-tournament-spt/index.html" target="_blank">Iowa advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with a 64-54 victory</a>, and Clark's 32 points gave her the NCAA Division I women's record for most points scored in a single season (1,113).
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, the only living two-term Democratic presidents, join President Joe Biden on stage for <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/28/politics/biden-obama-clinton-nyc-fundraiser/index.html" target="_blank">a campaign fundraising event</a> at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Thursday, March 28.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/27/us/tennessee-school-shooting-human-chain/index.html" target="_blank">People form a human chain</a> in Nashville, Tennessee, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Covenant School shooting there on Wednesday, March 27. Last year, a former student broke into the private Christian school and began shooting with an assault-style rifle. The victims included three 9-year-old students and three adults who worked at the school.
Seth Herald/Reuters
A child holds palm leaves as she attends a Palm Sunday Mass in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 24.
Monicah Mwangi/Reuters
Jesse Petri flies off Punchy Pete during a Professional Bull Riders event in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday, March 22.
Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal/AP
A TV broadcast showing <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2024/03/22/europe/gallery/catherine-princess-of-wales/index.html" target="_blank">Catherine, the Princess of Wales</a>, is seen at the Westminster Arms public house in London on Friday, March 22. The princess revealed in a video statement <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/22/uk/kate-princess-of-wales-cancer-diagnosis-intl-gbr/index.html" target="_blank">that she has been diagnosed with cancer</a> and is in the "early stages" of treatment.
Aaron Chown/Press Association/AP
Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton dunks the ball during an NBA game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, March 23.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images
A western lowland gorilla holds its baby, one of two born this year, at the London Zoo on Monday, March 25. The species is critically endangered.
Toby Melville/Reuters
A performer dances over the Ruins of Saint Paul's during the Macao International Parade on Sunday, March 24. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2024/03/21/world/gallery/photos-this-week-march-14-march-21/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 30 photos</a>.
Eduardo Leal/AFP/Getty Images
What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming
“Ripley” — as in “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and not the hero of the “Alien” franchise — is the tale of a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York. Based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling novels, the limited series stars Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning. “Ripley” hits Netflix on Thursday.

On the big screen
Dev Patel stars in the revenge thriller “Monkey Man,” which he also co-wrote and directed. The film’s title comes from the story of Hanuman, the Hindu deity who takes the form of a monkey and symbolizes strength and courage, as well as wisdom, loyalty and devotion. Think “John Wick,” but in India.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …
The NCAA men’s college basketball Elite Eight wraps up today, setting the stage for Saturday’s Final Four. On the women’s side, the Elite Eight round begins today, and the Final Four is Friday.

And while football season is still months away, the NFL made some big changes last week to how the game will be played that will take some getting used to, including a ban on a particular tackle that creates “an unreasonable risk of injury” and new rules for kickoffs.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

