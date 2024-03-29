CNN —

No. 11 North Carolina State’s unlikely run in the men’s NCAA tournament continued following a 67-58 upset win over No. 2 Marquette in the Sweet 16 Friday.

The Wolfpack were led by guard DJ Horne, who scored 19 points in the win.

With the win, the Wolfpack extended their winning streak to eight games and have advanced to the program’s first Elite Eight since 1986.

The senior Horne, who transferred from Arizona State before the season, called the team’s run “magical” after the game.

“We knew this from day one,” Horne told the CBS Sports broadcast. “We knew we were a good team. It was all a matter of just locking in and understanding our roles. No better time to be doing that than now.”

Horne quickly said “no” when asked if the Wolfpack were a “Cinderella” team.

North Carolina State will face the winner of No. 1 Houston and No. 4 Duke on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The NC State men’s basketball team were not the only ones celebrating on Friday night.

The Wolfpack women’s basketball team also clinched their spot in the Elite Eight following a 77-67 win over No. 2 Stanford in the Sweet 16. They will face the winner of No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Gonzaga on Sunday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.