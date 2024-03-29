CNN —

A widely recognized kiosk near the Lincoln Memorial dedicated to spreading awareness about prisoners of war and other military-related causes was destroyed in a fire Thursday, sending a man to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The fire took place around 7 a.m. ET, DC Fire and EMS Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said. It was quickly extinguished but resulted in a “total loss” of the structure, said Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the National Park Service. The man was airlifted to a hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Litterst added.

Authorities said the fire was accidental and appeared to involve the refueling of a generator, Litterst said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The kiosk was permitted to Warriors, Inc. for the purpose of “(disseminating) information on POW/MIA cause as well as veterans and military issues,” Litterst said.