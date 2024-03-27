Former president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales leaves the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid on September 15, 2023. Five days after resigning as Spain's football chief, Luis Rubiales was due in court today on sexual assault charges over forcibly kissing women's World Cup player Jenni Hermoso. The 46-year-old has been summoned to Madrid's Audiencia Nacional court at midday (1000 GMT) where he will appear before Judge Francisco de Jorge who is heading up the investigation. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)
Luis Rubiales leaves the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid on September 15, 2023.
Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images
Spanish prosecutors are seeking a prison term of two years and six months for former soccer chief Luis Rubiales for giving an unwanted kiss to star forward Jennifer Hermoso after Spain’s World Cup victory.

The Public Ministry has formally accused Rubiales, the disgraced former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso “without consent or acceptance,” according to an indictment seen by CNN.

The kiss was televised globally and the scandal overshadowed a historic moment for Spain’s women’s team which was celebrating its first-ever World Cup win.

Rubiales, then president of the RFEF, was seen kissing Hermoso on the lips before slapping her twice on the back – sparking an immediate global outcry over consent.

Pachuca's Jenni Hermoso, left, controls the ball during a Mexican women's soccer league match against Pumas at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Pachuca's Jenni Hermoso, left, controls the ball during a Mexican women's soccer league match against Pumas at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Eduardo Verdugo/AP

He was initially suspended by world football’s governing body, FIFA, before he resigned after weeks of refusing to step down.

Rubiales described the kiss as “mutual” – a claim Hermoso has strongly denied – and said he faces “excessive persecution” from authorities.

In addition to the prison sentence, prosecutors have also asked for a supervised release for two years, a ban on communicating with Hermoso or coming within 200 meters of her for four years – as well as $54,100 in compensation.

Prosecutors have also accused Spain’s former women’s soccer coach Jorge Vilda, Spanish national team director Albert Luque, and the RFEF marketing director Rubén Rivera, of allegedly pressuring Hermoso to justify the kiss.

All four men are requested to compensate Hermoso with another $54,100.

CNN is trying to reach the defense of the accused and Hermoso’s lawyer for comment.

Rubiales and the other three accused have each denied the charges against them in prior testimony, the court’s prosecution service said in earlier statements following their respective hearings.

Public outcry to the unwanted kiss, and Rubiales’ staunch defense of it, has come from every sphere of Spanish society, including from politicians and sports stars.

The incident also sparked a conversation about the prevalence of “macho culture” in Spain, a county that has witnessed massive protests against sexual violence and sexism in the past years.

Rubiales’ initial refusal to step down also sparked huge solidarity among Spain’s female players.

The coaches of Spain’s women’s team resigned en masse and more than 80 Spanish soccer players put their name on a statement supporting Hermoso, saying they would not return to the national team “if the current leaders continue” in their posts.

As the row dragged on, several soccer teams, both male and female, displayed their support for Hermoso at their matches – some held shirts, some wore wristbands, and some unfurled banners.

Last September World Cup-winning manager Vilda was also removed from his role.

Vilda had been filmed seeming to inappropriately touch a female staff member during the Women’s World Cup Final. He was replaced by Montse Tomé, the first woman in Spanish national team history to hold the position.