CNN —

Emma Stone looks like she’s ready for anything after taking on her Oscar-winning role as the baffling woman-child Bella Baxter in “Poor Things.”

In the first teaser trailer for her next team-up with “Poor Things” director Yorgos Lanthimos – a film titled “Kinds of Kindness” – Stone cruises around in a purple Dodge Charger as she’s heard in voiceover cryptically saying, “This is it. The moment of truth.”

In the brief clip, which dropped Wednesday from Searchlight Pictures, glimpses of other members of the cast are seen, including Stone’s “Poor Things” costar Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, “The Whale” star Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and “Euphoria” rising star Hunter Schafer.

As a version of The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” plays, snippets of evocative images are shown – someone is dragged on the floor from a hallway into a room, Qualley slaps Plemons and a person is tossed out of a wheelchair onto the street.

The synopsis for “Kinds of Kindness” is as clear as one might expect from Lanthimos. It is summarized as “a triptych fable” that follows “a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

The end of the clip sees Stone speeding in the car into a motel parking lot as she concludes in voiceover, “Isn’t it wonderful?”

“Poor Things” was the most recent collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos, and it was nominated for 11 Oscars this year, taking home four awards total.

The pair previously worked together on the director’s Oscar-winning 2018 film “The Favourite,” as well as a 2022 short film.

“Kinds of Kindness” is slated for release in select theaters on June 21.