CNN —

Yeehaw! Beyoncé’s new album is almost here.

The singer revealed the tracklist for “Act 2: Cowboy Carter” on Instagram Wednesday.

In addition to the already released singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” there are several other tracks, including a previously speculated cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” “Smoke Hour Willie Nelson,” “Dolly P” and “The Linda Martell Show.”

Martell is hailed as the first commercially successful Black, female country music artist. She is the subject of the documentary “Bad Case of the Country Blues,” which tells the story of mainstream country music career between 1969 and 1975.

It’s unclear as to whether Martell appears on Beyoncé’s new project.

Likewise, many in Bey’s devoted fanbase known as the Hive are waiting to see if either Dolly Parton or fellow Texas native Willie Nelson perform on the album.

In a recent interview with Knox News, Parton was asked about whether Beyoncé had covered her hit “Jolene.”

“Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Parton said.

The queen of country music has great admiration for Queen Bey.

“I love her!” Parton said about Beyoncé. “She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

“Act II: Cowboy Carter” is set to arrive March 29.