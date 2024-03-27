CNN —

March 28, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we head to London where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange continues to battle extradition to the US in an effort to avoid espionage charges. We explain why his case is a battle between free speech and national security and what the UK High Court’s recent decision means. Then, we cover the latest out of Haiti as both local and foreign citizens try to leave the Caribbean country that continues to face gang violence and political instability. And we travel to Paris, where Notre Dame Cathedral’s renovation efforts are nearly complete after a devastating fire five years ago. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10