👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! PowerPoint parties are a thing among young people. They are inviting friends over and asking them to present a slideshow on any topic at all — “the sillier, the better.” So get your presentation on the 10 most attractive animated characters ready. It’s a great way to get to know your friends a bit more.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

A cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse.
A cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse.
Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

1️⃣ Bridge collapse: An emergency “mayday” call from a cargo ship allowed authorities to close Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and save lives, Maryland’s governor said. Divers are still searching for several people. Here’s what else we know. 📹 Video shows moment the bridge collapses

2️⃣ Running mate: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Silicon Valley attorney Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential choice. 📹 Watch: RFK Jr.’s sister explains why she isn’t voting for him

3️⃣ Abortion pill: A majority of Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical of the idea of a nationwide ban or new limits on mifepristone, the primary drug used for medication abortions.

4️⃣ Gag order: A New York judge limited Donald Trump from making statements about potential witnesses in his upcoming criminal trial relating to hush money payments. Plus: Trump Media stock debuts

5️⃣ Housing crunch: US home prices rose at the fastest clip in months to a fresh record high in January, according to new data released today.

Watch this

👀 Slipping through: A Texas man managed to make it onto a Delta plane without a ticket before flight attendants caught him outside the restroom.

delta stowaway
Video Ad Feedback
Texas man walked onto a Delta flight without a ticket, gets caught outside the restroom
01:08 - Source: CNN

Here are a few recommended reads for you:

30

❗That’s how many points the Atlanta Hawks trailed the Boston Celtics before they stormed back to win the game and cap the largest comeback in franchise history.

Quiz time

Visa Mastercard credit cards STOCK
Vastram/Adobe Stock

💳 How much do merchants pay on a typical credit card transaction?
A. 1%
B. 2%
C. 5%
D. 8%
⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:
﻿A rare fossil of a giant dolphin with a long nose is surprising and delighting scientists.

👋 Thanks for reading! We’ll see you tomorrow.
💬 What would you like to see in 5 Things PM? Email us: 5things@cnn.com
🧠 Quiz answer: B. Merchants typically pay 2% of the total transaction a customer makes. Visa and Mastercard just reached a settlement to lower those fees.
📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.