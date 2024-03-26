CNN —

Lottery players will have more chances this week to win massive payouts as the Powerball and MegaMillions jackpots rose to close to $865 million and $1.1 billion after there were no winners in the most recent drawings for the two games.

If the Powerball prize is won it would be the fifth-largest in the game’s history. A winner would have the option of receiving an estimated $865 million in annual payments or a lump sum payment of $416.1 million – both before taxes, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on January 1 by a ticket in Michigan with an estimated $842.4 million prize.

Although no one scored the jackpot on Monday, the drawing still yielded big winners, with players in Florida and New York each winning $1 million prizes.

There have been 36 consecutive Powerball drawings with no grand prize winner. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of snagging the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

The next big opportunity for lottery players will be Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, when $1.1 billion will be up for grabs.

The lottery crossed the billion-dollar mark after there were no grand prize winners in Friday’s drawing.

If the jackpot is won Tuesday, it would be the fifth largest prize in the history of the game, according to Mega Millions.

Tuesday’s drawing will happen at 11 p.m. ET.