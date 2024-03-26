NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is expected to rule whether the trial will begin as scheduled on March 25. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump attends a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York City.
Pool/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
CNN  — 

A New York judge has imposed a gag order on Donald Trump, limiting the former president from making statements about potential witnesses in the upcoming criminal trial relating to hush money payments.

Judge Juan Merchan also said Trump can’t make or cause others to make public statements about attorneys, court staff or the family members of prosecutors or lawyers intended to interfere with the case.

The order does not apply to New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is a public figure.

Trump is also barred from making or causing others to make statements about any potential or actual juror.

Trump’s historic criminal trial will begin with jury selection on April 15, after a dispute over the late production of documents caused Merchan to initially push back the start date. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from reimbursements to Michael Cohen for hush money payments he made before the 2016 election to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about an alleged affair with Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

