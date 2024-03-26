CNN —

March 27, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we cover the tragedy in Baltimore after a container ship collided with a four-lane bridge that’s more than 1.6 miles long. Then, we break down the UN Security Council’s ceasefire resolution in Gaza and why Israeli leadership is angry at the United States for abstaining from the vote. Lastly, we’ll look at one South American country’s efforts to untangle gender norms from housework and bring a little more balance into the home. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

