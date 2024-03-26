Hong Kong CNN —

New Zealand has joined the United States and the United Kingdom in accusing China of launching “malicious” cyberattacks through state-backed hackers, as Beijing comes under growing scrutiny in a big election year for democracies around the world.

Hackers linked to the Chinese government attacked the New Zealand parliament in 2021, Security Minister Judith Collins said Tuesday, marking the first time the country has publicly attributed cyberattacks on its government systems to China.

The accusation comes a day after the US and the UK announced a set of criminal charges and sanctions against seven Chinese hackers for allegedly conducting sweeping attacks on behalf of China’s civilian intelligence agency.

The yearslong campaign allegedly targeted American officials, senators, journalists and companies – including Pentagon contractors – as well as British parliamentarians, the UK’s election watchdog and members of the European Parliament, affecting millions of people.

The Chinese embassy in London dismissed the claims as “completely unfounded” and “malicious slander,” calling the sanctions “outright political manipulation.”

“China is a major victim of cyberattacks. We have firmly fought and stopped all kinds of malicious cyber activities in accordance with the law, and have never encouraged, supported or condoned cyberattacks,” the embassy said, reiterating Beijing’s long-held stance on the matter.

But the accusation from a third member of the so-called Five Eyes alliance shows key Western democracies are now taking a more concerted – and coordinated – stand against what they view as unacceptable levels of hacking and espionage by Beijing.

New Zealand’s cybersecurity authorities “completed a robust technical assessment following a compromise of the Parliamentary Counsel Office and the Parliamentary Service in 2021, and has attributed this activity to a PRC (China) state-sponsored group known as APT40,” Collins said in a statement.

“Fortunately, in this instance, (authorities) worked with the impacted organizations to contain the activity and remove the actor shortly after they were able to access the network.”

Collins told reporters Tuesday New Zealand would not follow the US and the UK in imposing sanctions against China as it does not have a law allowing such penalties.

Wellington has conveyed its concerns to Chinese Ambassador Wang Xiaolong, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Tuesday.

“Foreign interference of this nature is unacceptable, and we have urged China to refrain from such activity in future,” Peters said in a statement.

Australia and the European Union has also expressed solidarity with the UK and voiced concerns over China’s alleged malicious cyber activities.

“The persistent targeting of democratic institutions and processes has implications for democratic and open societies like Australia. This behavior is unacceptable and must stop,” a joint statement from Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said.

The Chinese hackers also allegedly targeted email accounts of members of the Inter- Parliamentary Alliance on China, an international cross-party group of legislators, including every EU member in the group, according to the US indictment. The group has 19 European Parliament members.

Without naming China, the EU said it would continue to monitor and address malicious cyber activities and stand ready to take further action when necessary.

“Ahead of the European and national elections, we are providing recommendations and guidance to public and private sector organizations in the EU to raise awareness about these cyber threats and enhance EU cyber resilience,” it said in a statement.

Canada also went public last year with allegations that China attempted to meddle in its 2019 and 2021 elections and that Chinese diplomats had attempted to pressure a lawmaker critical of Beijing. Chinese authorities denied the allegations, calling them “totally groundless”.