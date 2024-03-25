The clerk of court accused of jury tampering in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial has resigned, she announced Monday, almost two months after a judge ruled the allegations against the Colleton County, South Carolina, official were not enough to grant Murdaugh a new trial.
“Today is not in response whatsoever to anything going on with any investigation or anything of that nature,” Rebecca “Becky” Hill’s attorney, Justin Bamberg, said during a news conference outside the courthouse.
In ruling against Murdaugh – convicted last year for the murders of his wife and 22-year-old son – the judge said Hill was “attracted by the siren call of celebrity,” having decided she wanted to write a book about the trial even before it began. Hill denied this.
Ultimately, the judge did not feel comments Hill made in the presence of the jury affected its verdict. As a result, Murdaugh’s request for a new trial was denied.
This is a developing story and will be updated.