Clerk of Court Becky Hill listens on January 31, 2023, during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina.
Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The clerk of court accused of jury tampering in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial has resigned, she announced Monday, almost two months after a judge ruled the allegations against the Colleton County, South Carolina, official were not enough to grant Murdaugh a new trial.

“Today is not in response whatsoever to anything going on with any investigation or anything of that nature,” Rebecca “Becky” Hill’s attorney, Justin Bamberg, said during a news conference outside the courthouse.

In ruling against Murdaugh – convicted last year for the murders of his wife and 22-year-old son – the judge said Hill was “attracted by the siren call of celebrity,” having decided she wanted to write a book about the trial even before it began. Hill denied this.

Ultimately, the judge did not feel comments Hill made in the presence of the jury affected its verdict. As a result, Murdaugh’s request for a new trial was denied.

