In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had “executed law enforcement actions.”
“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” the law enforcement department told CNN.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs’ for comment.
This story is developing and will be updated.