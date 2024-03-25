Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 26, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we cover the antitrust lawsuit aimed at tech giant Apple, led by the US Department of Justice and more than a dozen states, shining a spotlight on the brand’s unique strategies that could be weeding out competitors. Then, CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout takes us to Hong Kong, where she breaks down another new national security law and how it affects this unique city. Finally, watch waiters race the cobblestone streets of Paris holding trays full of items. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

