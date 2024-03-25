Powerball tickets are seen at a liquor store, in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2023.
Nathan Howard/Reuters
Powerball players will be vying for a colossal $800 million jackpot Monday night – the second time the prize has swelled so large this year.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on January 1 by a ticket in Michigan with an estimated $842.4 million prize.

If the prize is won Monday it would be the sixth-largest in the game’s history. A winner would have the option of receiving an estimated $800 million in annual payments or a lump sum payment of $384.8 million – both before taxes, according to Powerball.

There have been 35 consecutive drawings with no grand prize winner. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of snagging the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

No luck in Monday night’s drawing? Try again Tuesday for an even bigger $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.