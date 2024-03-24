Start your week smart: Moscow in mourning, Kate’s cancer diagnosis, government funding, Nigerian schoolchildren, Ruby Franke

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
6 minute read
Published 8:58 AM EDT, Sun March 24, 2024
<p>Global tributes pour in for the victims of the deadly terror attack near Moscow</p>
CNN  — 

A ubiquitous, resilient and seemingly harmless plant is fueling an increase in large, fast-moving and destructive wildfires in the US. To find the culprit, look no further than your front lawn.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Flags are flying at half-staff as Russia observes a day of national mourning for the 133 people who died in the assault on a concert hall near Moscow. The attack was the deadliest inside Russia for more than two decades, and nearly a dozen people have been detained. Follow live updates.
• The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received from the public after Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced she has cancer. The princess, known as Kate, described her diagnosis as a “huge shock.”
President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.2 trillion legislation that completes the funding of federal agencies through the fiscal year, which ends September 30. The House passed the package on Friday, and the Senate passed it early Saturday morning.
• Nearly 300 schoolchildren kidnapped in Nigeria earlier this month have been released, the governor of the country’s Kaduna state said. They were abducted by armed bandits on motorcycles who demanded a ransom and threatened to kill the children.
• Prosecutors say new video and documents show that “religious extremism” motivated popular parent blogger Ruby Franke’s abuse of children. She has pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse.

The week ahead

Monday
Former President Donald Trump faces a deadline to secure a nearly half-billion-dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York. Trump’s lawyers said last week that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was unable to secure a bond after he was turned down by 30 insurance companies. They told the appeals court the insurers wanted cash or stock as collateral worth about half a billion dollars and they would not take real estate as collateral. If Trump is unable to secure the cash — or unless the appeals court agrees to grant his motion to delay fronting the money until after the appeal is heard — New York Attorney General Letitia James may begin seizing some of his assets to finance his obligation to the state. Filings show New York officials are first preparing to try to seize Trump’s golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, known as Seven Springs.

Elsewhere in Trump’s legal troubles, a hearing is scheduled in his criminal hush money trial in Manhattan to address the production of tens of thousands of documents turned over this month by the Department of Justice, as well as Trump’s motions to dismiss the case and sanction District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office over what he says are repeated discovery violations. The trial itself had been slated to begin Monday, but the judge overseeing the trial agreed to delay its start. A new trial date is yet to be determined but is not likely before mid-April.

Tuesday
The Supreme Court will consider whether to restrict access to a widely used abortion drug, even in states where the procedure is still allowed. The case concerns the drug mifepristone, which — when coupled with another drug — is one of the most common abortion methods in the US. A federal judge in Texas issued a ruling that would have halted the FDA’s initial approval of the drug in 2000.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will announce his running mate in Oakland, California. In an interview with CNN earlier this month, Kennedy said he had “made up his mind” on his running mate, selected from a shortlist that included NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura. Other names on the list included former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, GOP Sen. Rand Paul and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, a campaign spokesperson said.

Thursday
Onetime crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is scheduled to be sentenced for stealing billions of dollars from customers and defrauding investors in his now-bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX. Bankman-Fried, who turned 32 this month, was convicted in November of stealing more than $8 billion and engaging his employees in a yearslong coverup, in what has been called one of the largest financial frauds in history. Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 40 to 50 years in prison. Lawyers for Bankman-Fried are urging the judge to consider a far shorter prison sentence of no more than 6.5 years.

Friday
March 28 marks one year that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been wrongfully detained in Russia. He was arrested in 2023 while on a reporting trip in the country. The FSB, Russia’s main security service, accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain state secrets — a charge he, his employer and the US government have strenuously denied. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

It’s also Good Friday.

One Thing: Abortion back before the Supreme Court

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Meg Tirrell previews Supreme Court oral arguments about access to a widely used abortion pill. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a press conference in Moscow after partial election results indicated he would win another term on Sunday, March 18.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a press conference in Moscow after partial election results indicated he would win another term on Sunday, March 18.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Migrants breach infrastructure set up by the Texas National Guard on the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday, March 21. US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Thursday evening that the situation is "under control." The circumstances that led to this incident are unclear.
Migrants breach infrastructure set up by the Texas National Guard on the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday, March 21. US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Thursday evening that the situation is "under control." The circumstances that led to this incident are unclear.
Omar Ornelas/USA Today
Louicamene Chery and her daughter Marie-Christine Marcelin, 4, wait at Médecins Sans Frontières emergency clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sunday, March 17. Since the start of the month, criminal groups have been attacking the last remnants of the Haitian state in the capital city. Typically packed streets of the capital have become ghostlands as residents rarely leave their homes under the threat of violence, CNN crews have reported.
Louicamene Chery and her daughter Marie-Christine Marcelin, 4, wait at Médecins Sans Frontières emergency clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sunday, March 17. Since the start of the month, criminal groups have been attacking the last remnants of the Haitian state in the capital city. Typically packed streets of the capital have become ghostlands as residents rarely leave their homes under the threat of violence, CNN crews have reported.
Evelio Contreras/CNN
The Chicago River is dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago on Saturday, March 16.
The Chicago River is dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago on Saturday, March 16.
Erin Hooley/AP
Yulia Navalnya, widow of the late opposition figure Alexey Navalny, lines up to vote in Russia's presidential election at the Russian embassy in Berlin on Sunday, March 17. Navalnaya had urged Russians to turn out collectively as a show of opposition.
Yulia Navalnya, widow of the late opposition figure Alexey Navalny, lines up to vote in Russia's presidential election at the Russian embassy in Berlin on Sunday, March 17. Navalnaya had urged Russians to turn out collectively as a show of opposition.
Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images
Ko Muang Phet, a white buffalo who was sold for 18 million baht, is seen with his new owner after meeting Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and members of the Thai Buffalo Breeding Development Association in Bangkok on Wednesday, March 20.
Ko Muang Phet, a white buffalo who was sold for 18 million baht, is seen with his new owner after meeting Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and members of the Thai Buffalo Breeding Development Association in Bangkok on Wednesday, March 20.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
Police block an anti-government demonstration against food scarcity at soup kitchens and economic reforms proposed by Argentinian President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, March 18.
Police block an anti-government demonstration against food scarcity at soup kitchens and economic reforms proposed by Argentinian President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, March 18.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
President Joe Biden looks out at a crowd as he arrives to greet people during a campaign event in Saginaw, Michigan, on Thursday, March 14.
President Joe Biden looks out at a crowd as he arrives to greet people during a campaign event in Saginaw, Michigan, on Thursday, March 14.
Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times/Redux
Palestinians rush for cover as smoke billows after an Israeli bombardment in central Gaza City on Monday, March 18.
Palestinians rush for cover as smoke billows after an Israeli bombardment in central Gaza City on Monday, March 18.
AFP/Getty Images
The casket of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney lies in state ahead of his funeral in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, March 19. Mulroney served as Canada's prime minister from 1984 through 1993.
The casket of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney lies in state ahead of his funeral in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, March 19. Mulroney served as Canada's prime minister from 1984 through 1993.
Blair Gable/Reuters
People clean up in the aftermath of a tornado in Lakeview, Ohio, on Friday, March 15. Damaging storms and tornadoes swept through Indiana and Ohio, leaving at least three people dead, destroying parts of towns and prompting search and rescue efforts, officials said.
People clean up in the aftermath of a tornado in Lakeview, Ohio, on Friday, March 15. Damaging storms and tornadoes swept through Indiana and Ohio, leaving at least three people dead, destroying parts of towns and prompting search and rescue efforts, officials said.
Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times/Redux
Ballet teacher Jo-Anne Wyngaard instructs a pupil during ballet class in Alexandra, near Johannesburg, on Tuesday, March 19.
Ballet teacher Jo-Anne Wyngaard instructs a pupil during ballet class in Alexandra, near Johannesburg, on Tuesday, March 19.
Emmanuel Croset/AFP/Getty Images
People gather under cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, at dawn Sunday, March 17. The blossoms have hit "peak bloom," bursting open in an early spring display after a warm winter, the National Park Service announced Sunday.
People gather under cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, at dawn Sunday, March 17. The blossoms have hit "peak bloom," bursting open in an early spring display after a warm winter, the National Park Service announced Sunday.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images
NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus react during their space suit check before their scheduled launch to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday, March 21. The launch was automatically aborted 20 seconds before it was set to occur, according to a live NASA broadcast. The crew's next opportunity to launch is Saturday morning, but that depends on whether engineers can determine the cause of the automatic abort and if it can be resolved in time.
NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus react during their space suit check before their scheduled launch to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday, March 21. The launch was automatically aborted 20 seconds before it was set to occur, according to a live NASA broadcast. The crew's next opportunity to launch is Saturday morning, but that depends on whether engineers can determine the cause of the automatic abort and if it can be resolved in time.
Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters
Rohingya refugees wait to be rescued from the hull of their capsized boat as a rescue vessel approaches off West Aceh, Indonesia, on Thursday, March 21.
Rohingya refugees wait to be rescued from the hull of their capsized boat as a rescue vessel approaches off West Aceh, Indonesia, on Thursday, March 21.
Zahlul Akbar/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators watch as a police officer tries to extinguish a bonfire they lit in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, March 16. Thousands of protesters filled the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Saturday night, with two separate groups calling for the government to resign and demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza.
Demonstrators watch as a police officer tries to extinguish a bonfire they lit in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, March 16. Thousands of protesters filled the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Saturday night, with two separate groups calling for the government to resign and demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza.
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
People nap during a World Sleep Day event in Mexico City on Friday, March 15.
People nap during a World Sleep Day event in Mexico City on Friday, March 15.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP/Getty Images
Trucks wait to load chrome at a mine in Marikana, South Africa, on Thursday, March 14.
Trucks wait to load chrome at a mine in Marikana, South Africa, on Thursday, March 14.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards dunks the ball during a game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18. Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring, posting 32 points to go along with seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards dunks the ball during a game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 18. Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring, posting 32 points to go along with seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 16. Trump warned that if he were to lose the 2024 election, it would be a "bloodbath" for the US auto industry and the country. The remark came as Trump promised a "100% tariff" on cars made outside the US, arguing that domestic auto manufacturing would be protected only if he is elected.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 16. Trump warned that if he were to lose the 2024 election, it would be a "bloodbath" for the US auto industry and the country. The remark came as Trump promised a "100% tariff" on cars made outside the US, arguing that domestic auto manufacturing would be protected only if he is elected.
Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times/Redux
Kay Huisman of Netherlands, Quentin Fercoq of France, Ben Jung Yanghun of Germany, Shogo Miyata of Japan and Thomas Nadalini of Italy compete in the men's 500 meters semifinal during ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday, March 16.
Kay Huisman of Netherlands, Quentin Fercoq of France, Ben Jung Yanghun of Germany, Shogo Miyata of Japan and Thomas Nadalini of Italy compete in the men's 500 meters semifinal during ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday, March 16.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/International Skating Union/Getty Images
Fog floats over the village of Stetten, Germany, on Tuesday, March 19.
Fog floats over the village of Stetten, Germany, on Tuesday, March 19.
Michael Probst/AP
Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives to announce his resignation in Dublin on Wednesday, March 20. Varadkar cited "personal and political, but mainly political reasons." He is the country's youngest premier and Ireland's first gay leader.
Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives to announce his resignation in Dublin on Wednesday, March 20. Varadkar cited "personal and political, but mainly political reasons." He is the country's youngest premier and Ireland's first gay leader.
Damien Eagers/Reuters
The Kansas City Current take on Portland Thorns FC during their season opener at the newly-built CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 16. The team touts the venue as "the first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional team in the world."
The Kansas City Current take on Portland Thorns FC during their season opener at the newly-built CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 16. The team touts the venue as "the first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional team in the world."
Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today/Reuters
A dog meets a robotic police dog prototype during its presentation to the media in Malaga, Spain, on Tuesday, March 19.
A dog meets a robotic police dog prototype during its presentation to the media in Malaga, Spain, on Tuesday, March 19.
Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
President Joe Biden's director of speech writing Vinay Reddy works at his laptop and White House economic advisor Lael Brainard talks on her phone as members of the Secret Service keep watch atop a Mexican restaurant where Biden was holding a campaign event in Phoenix on Tuesday, March 19. The president took his reelection pitch to Western battleground states this week.
President Joe Biden's director of speech writing Vinay Reddy works at his laptop and White House economic advisor Lael Brainard talks on her phone as members of the Secret Service keep watch atop a Mexican restaurant where Biden was holding a campaign event in Phoenix on Tuesday, March 19. The president took his reelection pitch to Western battleground states this week.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
People gather at Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, March 17.
People gather at Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, March 17.
Terico Teixeira/AFP/Getty Images
Lawmakers vote for Article 23 in the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Tuesday, March 19. Hong Kong's legislature unanimously passed the bill, which critics and analysts warned would align the financial hub's national security laws more closely with those used on the Chinese mainland and deepen an ongoing crackdown on dissent.
Lawmakers vote for Article 23 in the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Tuesday, March 19. Hong Kong's legislature unanimously passed the bill, which critics and analysts warned would align the financial hub's national security laws more closely with those used on the Chinese mainland and deepen an ongoing crackdown on dissent.
Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian civilian women practice at a training focused on use of weapons and combat medicine in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 16.
Ukrainian civilian women practice at a training focused on use of weapons and combat medicine in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 16.
Roman Pilipey/AFP/Getty Images
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of 22 Starlink internet satellite into space soars across the sky, as seen from San Diego, on Monday, March 18. See last week in 36 photos.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of 22 Starlink internet satellite into space soars across the sky, as seen from San Diego, on Monday, March 18. See last week in 36 photos.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
The week in 30 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming
“A Gentleman in Moscow” debuts on Paramount+ on Friday. The series stars Ewan McGregor as Count Alexander Rostov, a Russian aristocrat who is placed under house arrest while the Bolshevik Revolution plays out before him. It also features McGregor’s wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, as actress Anna Urbanova. And despite the two being married, McGregor said it was “still necessary” to have an intimacy coordinator for the sex scenes in the series. Learn why here.

In theaters
The two original titans of the big screen join forces Friday in “Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire” to battle a new threat. Expect much roaring and the destruction of many buildings. Please note from the trailer that Godzilla is now sporting glowing pink dorsal spines, eyes and atomic breath. Why? Maybe it’s for Easter … “Godzilla x King Kong” is from Warner Bros. Pictures, which, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …
College basketball’s March Madness is in its full bracket-busting glory, with the second round of the men’s tournament wrapping up today and the women’s second round beginning. The men’s Sweet 16 starts Thursday, and the Elite Eight teams take to the courts next weekend. The women’s Sweet 16 gets underway Friday.

Thursday is Major League Baseball’s Opening Day. The New York Mets kick off the 2024 season at home facing the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Quiz time!

