March 25, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we head to Russia where that country is observing a national day of mourning after a terror attack that killed over 130 people at a popular concert hall near Moscow. Then, we breakdown a UN report on how electronic waste is piling up to extremely high levels, where recycling efforts can’t keep up. Then, we speak with two astronauts who tell us their experience while working at the International Space Station. We will also give you details on a special space art and poetry contest where the lucky winners will have their creative work shown in space! And before you go, we meet a disobedient dog who’s going viral for his love of jumping into his owner’s swimming pool. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

