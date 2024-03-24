A classroom at the Kuriga school, where more than 250 pupils were kidnapped by gunmen in March.
Haidar Umar/AFP/Getty Images/File
Nearly 300 schoolchildren kidnapped in Nigeria earlier this month have been released, the governor of the country’s Kaduna state said in a post on X on Sunday.

“The abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed,” Uba Sani said, without providing further details. Sani also thanked Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who “worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children.”

On March 7, more than 300 students were abducted by armed bandits on motorcycles who stormed the LEA Primary and Secondary School in Kuriga village, in Kaduna’s Chikun district, the state’s police spokesman Mansur Hassan told CNN at the time.

Some students were rescued but 287 of them had remained with the kidnappers – around 100 were from primary school and the rest from secondary school.

The gunmen had last week demanded a ransom of 1 billion naira ($620,000) and threatened to kill all of the students if their demands were not met, a member of the local community said.

A general view of Kuriga school in Kuririga on March 8, 2024, where more than 250 pupils kidnapped by gunmen. Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 8, 2024 sent troops to rescue more than 250 pupils kidnapped by gunmen from a school in the country's northwest in one of the largest mass abductions in three years. The Kaduna state attack was the second mass kidnapping in a week in Africa's most populous state, where heavily armed criminal gangs on motorbikes target victims in villages and schools and along highways in the hunt for ransom payments. Local government officials in Kaduna State confirmed the kidnapping attack on Kuriga school on March 7, 2024, but they have still not given figures as they said they were still working out how many children had been abducted. (Photo by Haidar Umar / AFP) (Photo by HAIDAR UMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Haidar Umar/AFP/Getty Images

Sani added on Sunday that the country’s National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu had coordinated the “operations of the security agencies, which eventually resulted in this successful outcome.”

“The Nigerian Army also deserves special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities,” Sani said.

Kaduna state, which borders the Nigerian capital Abuja to the southwest, has grappled with recurring incidents of kidnappings for ransom by bandits and has witnessed several mass abductions in recent years.

Previous reporting from Nimi Princewill in Abuja and Mariya Knight.

This is a developing story and will be updated.