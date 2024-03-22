02 kate middleton cancer announcement
London CNN  — 

Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the “early stages” of treatment.

The princess, known as Kate, described her diagnosis as a “huge shock” in a video statement released on social media. The news comes two months after she had temporarily stepped away from public life following what Kensington Palace said at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” said Catherine, 42, who is married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Portage Session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood, taken September 27, 2023 in Sittingbourne, England.
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Portage Session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood, taken September 27, 2023 in Sittingbourne, England.
Paul Grover/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate continued that “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The princess added, “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts during her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on November 9, 2022 in Uxbridge, England. (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Princess of Wales will spend 10 to 14 days recovering from the planned surgery, Kensington Palace said.
Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Related article Princess of Wales in hospital for up to two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery

Kate said that she had told them she is “well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

She praised Prince William for being by her side as “a great source of comfort and reassurance” as well as the support she has received from the public.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” the princess said.

She ended her heartfelt message by saying that she was also keeping “all those whose lives have been affected by cancer” in her thoughts.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” Kate concluded.

CNN understands the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to wait for their young children to be out of school for the Easter holidays before making the announcement.

Shortly after her statement, well wishes started to pour in.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the princess had “the love and support of the whole country.” Sunak said Friday on social media that Kate had shown “tremendous bravery with her statement” and that his thoughts were with her and “in particular her three children.”

Meanwhile, the White House said the update from the princess was “terrible” and that the administration was “incredibly sad to hear of the news.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration’s thoughts were with the royal and her family “during this incredibly difficult time, and certainly we wish her a full recovery.”

Jean-Pierre stressed it was “important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time, so I’m not going to go further than that.”

The news is a devastating blow for the British monarchy and comes as King Charles III is currently undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer, which was announced by Buckingham Palace in early February.

Kate was admitted to The London Clinic on January 16 and successfully underwent a planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced the following day. She remained in the hospital for 13 days following the procedure and, on doctor’s advice, had since been away from public duties during her recovery.

Kate was spotted in public for the first time since her surgery, visiting a farm shop with her husband Prince William last weekend, amid intense speculation about her health and whereabouts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Benjamin Brown and Nikki Carvajal contributed reporting.