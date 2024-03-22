Yale players celebrate after their win over Auburn in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament in Spokane, Washington on March 22, 2024.
Young Kwak/AP
CNN  — 

No. 13 Yale won its second men’s NCAA tournament game in program history on Friday with an upset 78-76 win over No. 4 Auburn.

The Ivy League champion Bulldogs overcame a seven-point deficit at halftime behind junior guard John Poulakidas’ 28 points.

“We stuck together today,” Poulakidas told the TNT Sports broadcast. “It was a whole team effort. I know I led us in scoring but everybody made contributions. It wasn’t a one-man show tonight.”

Prior to Friday, Yale’s last tournament win came in 2016 against Baylor.

The Bulldogs will face No. 5 San Diego State in the second round on Sunday in Spokane, Washington.