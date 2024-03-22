CNN —

After last year’s tournament gripped the nation, the women’s bracket of this year’s March Madness has a lot to live up to.

The LSU Tigers are the reigning champions after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in a dramatic national championship game last season, winning the program’s first ever NCAA women’s basketball title.

It was a game that pitted two stars, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, against each other; a rivalry which sparked debate long after the final buzzer sounded.

The pair are both back in action this year, and while Clark’s Iowa begin their campaign on Saturday, Reece is set for action on a blockbuster opening day.

How to watch

March Madness women’s games can be watched live across ABC and ESPN channels.

The first game to tip-off in the women’s bracket will be between No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 9 Michigan State at 11.30 a.m. E.T., with the game being shown on ESPN2.

Games to watch

LSU (No. 3) vs. Rice (No. 14) – 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Reese is one of the tournament’s biggest stars, following her crucial role in propelling LSU to its first ever women’s college basketball title last year.

Although LSU earned a No. 3 seed on Selection Sunday after succumbing to defeat against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament championship game, it is still expected to be one of the top contenders to defend its title.

Kim Mulkey’s squad has been playing some its best basketball heading into the tournament but will face a resolute Rice team hoping to become this year’s “Cinderella” story.

South Carolina (No. 1) vs. Presbyterian (No. 16) – 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

South Carolina is the most popular No. 1 pick among fans attempting to perfect their brackets this year.

The women’s No. 1 overall seeds are coming off the back of a second consecutive SEC Tournament title and are seeking to become the tenth team in women’s Division I history to finish the season as undefeated champions.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are a lot of people's No. 1 bracket pick this year. Eakin Howard/Getty Images

They will play against Presbyterian in the first round and should have enough to breeze through.

However, last year, South Carolina went undefeated in the SEC regular season and SEC tournament before being upset by Iowa in the Final Four. So nothing should be taken for granted.

Presbyterian won the program’s first ever NCAA tournament game over the Sacred Heart Pioneers to make it to the final 64 teams. Anything else will surely be a bonus.

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Marshall – 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Looking for a first round upset? This could be it.

The seeding here would suggest a first-round victory for Virginia Tech, but an injury to star player Elizabeth Kitley makes this a closer contest than first thought.

Elizabeth Kitley will miss March Madness this year after suffering a knee injury. Ryan Hunt/Getty Images

The 6-foot-6 forward injured her knee on March 3 and announced Thursday she would miss the NCAA tournament.

“This is not at all how I anticipated ending this year with my team, but I’m so proud of all of our accomplishments, and I’m excited to see my girls continue to compete,” the three-time ACC player of the year said on Instagram.

Her absence offers No. 13 seed Marshall a chance to produce an upset. The Herd, off the back of a successful season, is returning to March Madness for just the second time in its history, last competing 27 years ago.

Friday schedule

All times in Eastern

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Michigan State – 11:30 a.m.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Maine – 12 p.m.

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee – 1:30 p.m.

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Presbyterian – 2 p.m.

No. 7 Duke vs. No. 10 Richmond – 2:30 p.m.

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Drexel – 3 p.m.

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Marshall – 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Rice – 4 p.m.

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 Portland – 4:30 p.m.

No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Florida State – 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt – 6 p.m.

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Drake – 7 p.m.

No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Maryland – 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington – 8 p.m.

No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 Norfolk State – 10 p.m.

No. 6 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Texas A&M – 10:30 p.m.