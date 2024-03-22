New York CNN —

US stocks were mixed on Friday afternoon, but investors on Wall Street are still likely chilling champagne bottles as they prepare to close out one of the strongest weeks of the year for markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is tracking toward its best week since December, has passed the key threshold of 40,000 twice in premarket trading this week.

The index is now around 400 points away from surpassing that level during official trading hours, and could close the week by marking a new milestone for the 128-year-old blue-chip index.

All three major indexes, meanwhile, finished two consecutive sessions at record highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

A surge in artificial intelligence stocks fueled two new record highs across the three major indexes this week, along with fresh projections from the Federal Reserve that the US economy will see three interest rate cuts before the year is out.

The Dow fell 181 points, or 0.6%, on Friday morning. The S&P 500 dropped 0.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 0.1% higher.

In corporate news, it’s been a rough day for performance wear.

Shares of Lululemon slid nearly 17% after the company issued weak forward guidance. The athletic-wear company is headed toward its worst day since March 2020. Shares of Nike also dropped 7.7% after it reported that sales were slowing in China and also adjusted its forward guidance.

Reddit entered its second official day of trading with a slight adjustment — shares were down about 1.5% after springing 48% higher following its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Apple investors appeared to be relatively unbothered by a Department of Justice antitrust suit brought against the iPhone maker on Thursday. Shares were about 0.7% higher.

Investors also approved a deal on Friday to make Truth Social owner Trump Media a publicly traded company.

The green light from shareholders clears a major hurdle for a long-delayed merger that will generate a multibillion-dollar windfall for former President Donald Trump at a time when he’s facing immense financial and legal pressure. However, it’s not likely to help his legal woes.

According to a preliminary vote total announced during the meeting, a majority of shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. voted in favor of the deal to merge with Trump Media. The companies have indicated the merger could close as soon as early next week.

But not all shareholders appeared to be in an approving mood. Digital World Acquisition Corp. sank 3.1% on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.