Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday, March 22, that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the "early stages" of treatment.

Kate, 42, had been mostly absent from the public eye since an abdominal surgery in January, causing wild speculation about her health to swirl.

In what appeared to be an attempt to put an end to rumors, Kate released an official photograph of her and her three children — George, Charlotte and Louis — on Mother's Day, which was marked in the UK on March 10.

But instead of ending the speculation, it fueled it instead. Multiple global news agencies recalled the image from circulation, citing manipulation concerns. Kate admitted that she had edited the photograph and apologized.

Kate married Prince William, now the heir apparent to the British throne, in 2011. They met while attending the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.