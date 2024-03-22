CNN —

It sounds like Adam Sandler might be teeing up a sequel to his famed 1996 golf comedy “Happy Gilmore,” at least according to actor Christopher McDonald.

McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin – the notorious arch nemesis of Sandler’s character Happy Gilmore – teased the possibility of a “Happy Gilmore 2” during an interview on Friday’s episode of “Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan” radio show.

“I saw Adam about two weeks ago… And he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’” McDonald said, referring to a script he said that Sandler showed him.

He joked that the hosts he was speaking with may want to “cut that out” of the radio show because, he said, “I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’”

“So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!” McDonald said. He later added that when he saw the script, he said he was “very, very pleased.”

CNN had reached out to representatives for McDonald and Sandler for comment.

Sandler co-wrote “Happy Gilmore” and it became one of his most popular films. It follows Happy Gilmore (Sandler), a not-so-mild-mannered wannabe hockey player who discovers that he’s an exceptionally talented golfer with a slapshot-style swing.

He joins a golf tournament to try to win some money in an attempt to help save his grandmother’s house that she’s on the verge of losing. Gilmore goes on to become a golf legend, but his outrageous temperament and untraditional style catches the ire of golf pro Shooter McGavin (McDonald).

The 1996 slapstick comedy stars Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, Kevin Nealon and Carl Weathers – who died last month at age 76 – alongside Sandler and McDonald.

“Happy Gilmore” was released during a prophetic era for Sandler, who starred in a number of other beloved comedy classics throughout the ’90s, including “Billy Madison,” “Big Daddy” and “The Waterboy.”