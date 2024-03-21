London CNN —

The personal medical records of Britain’s King Charles III were not accessed in an alleged data breach at a London hospital, according to multiple British media outlets, including CNN affiliate ITV.

The Daily Mirror, a UK tabloid, was the first to report on the story.

This development comes a day after the United Kingdom’s data privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), confirmed it was “assessing” reports that a hospital staffer had tried to access the Princess of Wales’ medical notes. She was discharged from the facility on January 29 following an unspecified abdominal surgery.

The King, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, was being separately treated at the same hospital for an enlarged prostate and left hours after his daughter-in-law.

Buckingham Palace said it had no comment when approached by CNN on Thursday morning.

Several British media outlets citing the Daily Mirror reported on Thursday that up to three staff members at the clinic were being investigated in connection with the alleged incident over Kate’s records.

CNN has reached out to Kensington Palace regarding the latest reports surrounding the Princess of Wales’ medical data but has yet to hear back.

A spokesperson for the London Clinic told CNN on Thursday it did not have anything further to add to its statement released a day before in which the hospital’s chief executive Al Russell said, “in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken.”

The UK has strict data protection laws, with Health Minister Maria Caulfield on Wednesday warning that hospital staff could face prosecution if they’re found to have accessed the princess’ medical records without permission.

Caulfield suggested London police had been contacted about the possible data breach. However, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told CNN on Wednesday it was “not aware of any referral” at this time.