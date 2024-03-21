CNN —

War is coming.

The second season of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” begins June 16 and not one – but two – trailers were released on Thursday.

“Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively,” according to an HBO announcement.

“As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story,” the press release states. “For global audiences, “All Must Choose” their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.”

In the “Official Black Trailer,” Queen Rhaenyra (played by Emma D’Arcy) is ready for a battle in order to claim her “rightful” place on the Iron Throne.

“I mean to fight this war and win it,” she tells Prince Daemon (Matt Smith).

House of the Dragon | Official Black Trailer | Max

For the “Green Trailer,” Alicent (Olivia Cooke) must reckon with the fact that violence may be the only way to keep Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne.

“Only weeks ago, my lord husband was alive and the realm was at peace,” she says.

But no more.

House Of The Dragon Season 2 | Official Trailer (2024)

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” “House of the Dragon” tells the story of House Targaryen and is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

Based on the trailers, it’s clear that the Targaryen’s civil war, also known as the Dance of the Dragons, is set to be bloody good.

“House of the Dragon” showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal talked to EW about the first ever dueling trailers and the new season picking up right after Rhaenyra’s half-brother Aegon being crowned king despite her being the chosen successor for their late father Viserys (Paddy Considine).

Condal said, “This is not a story of goodies and baddies, black hats and white hats.”

“It’s a story of this family that’s been rent open by this dispute over who is meant to wear the crown after Viserys passes. Some people think it’s Rhaenyra, some people think it’s Aegon, and then there are other people within who think, ‘Why should it be one of the two of them?,’” he said. “Maybe it should be somebody else. Maybe it should be me!’ The fun of this Greek tragedy is seeing, when you introduce a power vacuum to a world like this, how all of these individuals react.”

“House of the Dragon” Season 2 debuts on June 16 on HBO, which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.