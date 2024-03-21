Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly News quiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

March 22, 2024

Today on CNN 10 we answer your questions with top tips ahead of the total solar eclipse that’s expected to darken skies across the US. Then, in the final stretches of Women’s History Month, we profile two women – a courageous climber and a prominent publisher – that moved mountains as ‘first females’ to accomplish extraordinary feats. Finally, our Coy Wire meets Louis Rees-Zammit, an 23-year-old rugby rockstar who’s leaving it all behind to chase his dream of playing an entirely different sport…American football. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Which country in Southeast Asia is dealing with major air pollution concerns?

2. We profiled a private boarding school in Massachusetts that banned which device for students?

3. What caused a lengthy delay at an Indian Wells’ quarterfinal tennis match?

4. Which country had another volcanic eruption that led to evacuations of popular tourist destination Blue Lagoon?

5. Which state had one of its counties deal with a financial fallout caused by conspiracy theories regarding their paper ballots?

6. Which contagious disease is seeing a rise in the US?

7. On Wednesday, which was the International Day of Happiness, we explained how doing this may lead to more happiness?

8. In Texas, a federal appeals court decided to put this immigration law back on hold?

9. Which country has the fourth largest economy in the world and recently raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years?

10. What jersey number does the fly-half typically wear on a rugby pitch?

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10