The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now an estimated $750 million.
The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $750 million after no ticket matched all six numbers to nab the grand prize Wednesday, according to the lottery’s website.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 13, 22, 27, 54, 66 and Powerball 9.

The now larger jackpot – with an estimated cash value of $357.3 million – will be up for grabs during the next drawing on Saturday, according to Powerball’s website.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was in January, when a ticket in Michigan scored a prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, according to the lottery.

Although there was no jackpot winner Wednesday, 27 players won at least $50,000, according to the lottery.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. But the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball’s website.

The Powerball jackpot isn’t the only lottery prize that’s been growing this week. No one won the Mega Millions jackpot during Tuesday’s drawing, sending the grand prize for Friday’s drawing to an estimated $977 million, according to Mega Millions.