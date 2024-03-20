CNN —

1. Presidential race

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, both of whom had already clinched their parties’ presidential nominations, picked up more delegates Tuesday in their respective primary contests in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio as they gear up for a rematch in November. In Ohio, businessman Bernie Moreno won the key Republican Senate primary, setting up a high-stakes contest against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in the fall that will be pivotal to deciding control of the Senate. Trump had endorsed Moreno, and the primary was this year’s first test of the former president’s clout in a contested Senate race.

2. Immigration

A federal appeals court late Tuesday put Texas’ controversial immigration law back on hold, hours after the Supreme Court had cleared the way for the state to begin enforcing the measure. Senate Bill 4 would have allowed state officials to arrest people they suspect of entering the country illegally. The Supreme Court decision had handed a significant — yet temporary — win to Texas, which has been battling the Biden administration over immigration policy. The panel of judges that issued Tuesday’s order is set to hear arguments later today on Texas’ request to put the law back into effect pending the state’s appeal of a federal judge’s block of the law.

3. Government shutdown

Congressional leaders on Tuesday formally announced a deal to fund the rest of the government through the fiscal year. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the deal in a statement, saying he hopes the text of the legislation will be released “as soon as possible” — a key step expected before either chamber votes. Congress has until 11:59 p.m. ET Friday to pass the deal, and getting through both chambers is expected to take days. Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, will likely need many Democratic votes to pass the legislation as the far right wing of his conference has been pushing against the bill. And in the Democratic-controlled Senate, any one member of the narrowly divided chamber can slow down the process, pushing the federal government past its deadline.

4. Cyberattacks

Cyberattacks are hitting water systems throughout the US as the Biden administration warns state governments to improve their defenses against such threats. A letter issued to governors from the White House and Environmental Protection Agency said, “even basic cybersecurity precautions” are not in place at water facilities and “can mean the difference between business as usual and a disruptive cyberattack.” The US water sector, which spans 150,000 public water systems, has struggled to find the cash and personnel to deal with the increasing number of attacks. In November, hackers breached industrial equipment at multiple water facilities to display an anti-Israel message on equipment, while Chinese state-backed hackers have been lurking in US water facilities for years.

5. Haiti

Hundreds of Americans are stuck in Haiti amid a sprawling crisis that has brought rampant gang violence to the streets of Port-au-Prince. State Department Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told CNN on Tuesday that nearly 1,000 Americans in Haiti have reached out to the US government. Haitian airline Sunrise Airways separately announced it will operate special flights between Cap-Haitien, a city on Haiti’s north coast, and Miami on March 25. The airline previously told CNN it had suspended “all flights” on March 1 due to safety reasons. The crisis in Haiti intensified earlier this month as criminal gangs and militias began wreaking coordinated havoc on businesses and leaving necessities including food, medicine and gas in short supply.

