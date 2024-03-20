CNN —

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign and joint fundraising committee together brought in $20.3 million in February and entered this month with a combined $41.9 million cash on hand, according to a Trump campaign official.

But the amounts trail far behind the $53 million that President Joe Biden and Democrats previously announced raising in February and the massive $155 million in available cash that Biden’s team said it amassed with its affiliated committees.

The February numbers released by Trump indicate an increase from previous months. In January, the campaign alone brought in $8.8 million, federal records show, and combined with the joint fundraising committee, the campaign said it hauled in slightly less than $14 million that same month. Trump’s campaign had been hoping to see an uptick in fundraising as it became clear the former president would be the presumptive Republican nominee.

Fox News was first to report Trump’s February fundraising haul.

Trump has spent the past several weeks courting donors in attempts to boost his campaign coffers, after significantly lagging in cash on hand compared with Biden.

A Trump fundraiser next month in Palm Beach, Florida, is drawing some of the Republican Party’s wealthiest donors, a sign of a fundraising turnaround for the former president.

The campaign is less concerned now about Biden’s fundraising edge than it was at the end of January and believes Trump’s status as the presumptive nominee will help continue to increase fundraising in the weeks and months ahead, according to Trump’s advisers.

Details on the fundraising and spending by Trump’s campaign are due by the end of Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission. His joint fundraising committee will file its FEC report next month.

Additionally, the Republican National Committee reported Wednesday that it held about $11.3 million in available cash in its bank accounts at the end of February. Moving forward, Trump – as the presumptive nominee – can tap the party’s resources for his general election battle with Biden.

He recently initiated a takeover over at the RNC, with his endorsed candidates Michael Whatley and Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, getting elected to serve as the organization’s chair and co-chair, respectively.

CNN’s David Wright contributed to this report.