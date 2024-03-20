Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 21, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we cover a historic hike in interest rates announced by the Bank of Japan, ending an era of negative interest rate policy on the island nation. Next, we dig into the lengthy and complicated legal back and forth stemming from Texas’ border security squabble with the federal government. Then, meteorologist Elisa Raffa plucks farmers’ top tips for protecting your blossoming buds from harsh weather this spring. Finally, “there’s no place like home,” if you ask Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.” Her iconic ruby slippers might agree – now that the FBI has recovered a pair, stolen from a museum in Grand Rapids. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

