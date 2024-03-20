The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
CNN  — 

With no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday, the jackpot for Friday’s drawing has climbed to an estimated $977 million, according to the lottery.

While there was no big winner Tuesday, four players won at least $1 million, Mega Millions said.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 24, 46, 49, 62, 66 and Mega Ball 7. The Megaplier was 2X. Ticket prices start at $2, and players can win prizes between $2 and the whole jackpot.

A winner in Friday’s drawing could take home a one-time lump sum of $421.4 million or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $687 million.