This story about scammers using fake obituaries to get clicks and ad revenue details a modern twist on a familiar con. They're even using artificial intelligence to create death announcements padded with key words for Google searches. The victims are very much alive — and outraged. "Reading your own obituary is a surreal experience," one said.

5 things

Migrants cross the border from Mexico into Texas. David Peinado/NURPHO/AP/File

1️⃣ Immigration ruling: The Supreme Court cleared the way for Texas to immediately begin enforcing a controversial immigration law that lets the state arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally. 📹 Watch a CNN analyst’s reaction

2️⃣ ‘Goon Squad’: The first of six former Mississippi officers was sentenced to 20 years in prison for torturing two Black men. Another ex-officer received more than 17 years.

3️⃣ Peter Navarro: The former aide to Donald Trump reported to federal prison, making history as the first ex-White House official imprisoned for contempt of Congress. 📹 Hear what Navarro had to say

4️⃣ Spring equinox: The first day of spring ushers in longer days, and it’s either today or Wednesday depending on where in the world you live.

5️⃣ State primaries: Voters head to the polls today in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. Follow live updates

Watch this

👀 Out and about: A new video shows Catherine, Princess of Wales, for the first time since her surgery. She went shopping with Prince William over the weekend.

Editor’s picks

The bright side of divorce, according to experts

Analysis: Why Zillow is worried about America’s housing market shakeup

MacKenzie Scott donates $640 million after open call for nonprofits

99

❗All but one of the world’s 100 worst polluted cities are in Asia.

Listen in

🎧 Touchy topic: Dr. Sanjay Gupta sits down with best-selling author Lindy West for a conversation about what we’re getting wrong when we talk about weight.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

Ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” were stolen from a museum 19 years ago. Now the bedazzled shoes are finally back home with their rightful owner.

