Guests attend a show at the Fall-Winter 2024 edition of Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo 2024.
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
Tokyo, Japan CNN  — 

Tokyo Fashion Week concluded perhaps its most successful edition since the Covid-19 pandemic, with more international guests and buyers returning to Japan’s capital for the Fall-Winter 2024 edition.

The event’s 35 physical shows featured Finnish brand Marimekko and a selection of Canadian designers, though the schedule largely comprised local brands. Up-and-coming labels were joined on the program by mainstays of Japanese fashion, like Mikio Sakabe. And the week closed out in style on Saturday, as Anrealage — the futuristic label that famously dressed Beyoncé in a “color-changing” gown for her “Renaissance” tour — debuted its menswear brand on home soil.

In recent decades, Japan has struggled to produce designers as prominent as the likes of Yohji Yamamoto or the late Issey Miyake and Hanae Mori — figures who helped take the country’s fashion global in the 1970s and 1980s. But attendees were upbeat about the state of the local scene.

Outside Japanese label Support Surface’s runway show on Friday, guest Yu Masui welcomed the event’s championing of young designers.

“I’m excited to see what young people wear,” he said, wearing a Christopher Kane kilt over Dries Van Noten jeans. “Independent designers are taking off now too compared to the ‘90s and early 2000s, when fast fashion brands like H&M and Uniqlo became popular… The new and creativeness is coming back now.”

The event, which is currently known as Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, is also known for its bold street style, with guests seen sporting everything from gothic chic to quirky Lolita-style fashion.

“Japanese people’s style is amazing,” said attendee and model Yunna Badova, who wore a selection of vintage items from Russia. “Every person in Japan has their own style.”

Scroll down for some of the best street style looks from Tokyo Fashion Week.

Natsumi Maso, Ryu Kobayashi, Soga Takahashi pictured outside Japanese label Meagratia's runway show on Friday. "More people (in Japan) are wearing black clothes," Maso observed.
Moeri Karasawa/CNN
Ryu Kobayashi wore a Kidill jacket, Comme des Garçons skirt and Marc Jacobs bag. "I’m happy to see more punk fashion, little by little,” Kobayashi said.
Moeri Karasawa/CNN
Attendee Bunta Shimizu wearing a colorful outfit at Tokyo Fashion Week on Thursday.
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
Describing her style as “genderless,” Ayari Ui accessorized her look with a Yves Saint Laurent necktie.
Moeri Karasawa/CNN
Daisuke Fujii’s outfit was mainly comprised of second-hand clothes from Osaka, Japan’s third largest city.
Himari Semans/CNN
“Classic and cute are the two words I coordinate my outfits around,” said Daisuke Fujii. “If I get too dressy, I’ll look like everyone else."
Himari Semans/CNN
Attendee Sena, who only gave her first name, in a head-to-toe vintage look featuring a black leather jacket.
Moeri Karasawa/CNN
Daikokudou Nero combined garments by Issey Miyake and Yohji Yamamoto with a pair of MSCHF’s viral Big Red Boots. “I don’t know,” he said, when asked about Japan's latest fashion trends. “I just wear what I want, so I don’t pay attention.”
Justin Shin/Getty Images
Yu Masui’s colorful outfit combined an Ashley Williams sweater with a Christopher Kane kilt over Dries Van Noten jeans. I change my style every day,” he said, describing his personal style as being like “chameleon.” He added: “Today my theme is punk with ‘90s Harajuku-ness.”
Himari Semans/CNN
Guests pictured outside a show.
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
Fsahion Week attendee Reishito seen wearing a blue wool coat and stripped pants with a scarf and floral bag.
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
Guests in eye-catching looks on the fourth day of Tokyo Fashion Week.
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
The spiked sleeves of Soga Takahashi’s gothic-inspired Hiro jacket. “Challenging and chaotic are my themes,” he said, describing his personal style.
Moeri Karasawa/CNN
Two guests in jackets and sunglasses.
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images
Model Yunna Badova, pictured outside Support Surface’s show on Friday, wore a selection of vintage items from Russia. “Japanese people’s style is amazing,” she said, "Every person in Japan has their own style.”
Himari Semans/CNN
Outside Meagratia’s show, Amo, who only disclosed her first name, is seen wearing a hoodie and boots by fashion designer Bill Whitten.
Justin Shin/Getty Images
Attendee Natsumi Maso shows off elaborate nail art.
Moeri Karasawa/CNN
A guest arriving for a show at Tokyo's Omotesando Hills complex.
Moeri Karasawa/CNN