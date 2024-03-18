👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! We’re trying out an evening version of our popular 5 Things morning newsletter right here on CNN.com. This is the very first edition, so let us know what you think and which kinds of content you’d like to see here.

Donald Trump during a February appearance in Nashville, Tennessee. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

1️⃣ Trump’s bond: Former President Donald Trump can’t find an insurance company to underwrite his $464 million bond to cover the judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers said. 📹 VIDEO: Trump salutes January 6 prisoners

2️⃣ Asbestos ban: The Environmental Protection Agency outlawed chrysotile asbestos, the last form in the US. The carcinogen has been linked to multiple types of cancer.

3️⃣ OTC birth control: The rollout is underway for Opill, the first over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US, and online sales began today. 📹 VIDEO: CNN’s Jacqueline Howard has the details

4️⃣ Realtor commissions: The way Americans buy and sell homes is about to get turned on its head. Here’s what you need to know about the big changes coming.

5️⃣ Superheated seas: Global ocean temperatures set a new record every single day for the last year, fueling concerns for marine life and extreme weather.

👀 Albert the alligator: A New York man had to give up his 11-foot-long, 750-pound pet alligator after authorities determined he was keeping the reptile illegally.

Video Ad Feedback Video captures authorities removing 750-pound alligator from home 01:54 - Source: wkbw

When Peter Navarro goes to prison, he’ll hear the lions roar

Philadelphia man incarcerated as a teen is freed after more than a dozen years

Machete-wielding militias battle gangs in Port-au-Prince as Haiti’s elites vie for power

Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

✈️ What was the first major US airline to charge customers for checking a bag?

A. American

B. Delta

C. United

D. Southwest

It’s a feel-good story just in time for March Madness. After a series of injuries derailed his college career, eighth-year senior Seth Towns will play in the NCAA Tournament.

🧠 Quiz answer: A. American Airlines started charging $15 to check a bag in 2008. Read more about why checked bag fees are at record highs.

