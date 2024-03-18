CNN —

In tennis love means zero, but Zendaya and Tom Holland taking in a tennis match together was love yet far from zero.

The pair recently attended the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, and it was pretty cute.

They were spotted courtside over the weekend, enjoying the match and singing along to Whitney Houston’s hit single, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Zendaya plays a tennis coach and former player involved in a love triangle in the forthcoming film “Challengers.”

Poland’s Iga Świątek beat Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 6-0 to win her second BNP Paribas Open title in three years and later posed for a photo with Zendaya that Świątek shared on social media.

The “Spider-Man” stars have been linked for years, but have been pretty private about their relationship.

Zendaya recently shared in an interview that Holland has “beautiful charisma.”